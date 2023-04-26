Walt Disney World releases ‘Star Wars’ inspired treats for May the 4th

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Star Wars Day, which takes place on May the 4th, is right around the corner and Walt Disney World is the perfect place to celebrate.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Jedis and their families can explore the planet of Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, build a lightsaber, fly in the Millennium Falcon and escape from the First Order in the thrilling attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. On May 4, Star Wars fans will get the chance to celebrate everything from a galaxy far, far away.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World rolled out a guide that theme park foodies and their Wookie friends will have the chance to try for a limited time.

See the list and locations below.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary, Backlot Express, PizzeRizzo, and Rosie’s All-American Café (available May 4-31)

Jettison Juice: Minute Maid Lemonade and watermelon served with a glow cube (Non-alcoholic)

Darth Vader Cupcake and Wookiee Cookie (Disney)

Backlot Express (available May 4-31)

Darth Vader Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate-peanut butter buttercream, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, edged in chocolate flakes, and topped with a chocolate Darth Vader

Wookiee Cookie: Two oatmeal cookies with vanilla cream filling garnished with a milk chocolate sash on top

Oi-Oi Puff and Dark Side Chocolate Creation (Disney)

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Oi-Oi Puff: Raspberry cream puff with passion fruit mousse (available May 4-5)

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit five per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (Available while supplies last beginning May 4)

PizzeRizzo and The Trolley Car Café (available May 4-5)

Dark Side Chocolate Creation: Malted milk chocolate mousse dome with raspberry mousse filling, slivered almonds and chocolate shortbread cookie

Churro Carts at The Market (available May 4-5) and Grand Avenue and Anaheim Produce (available May 4-31)

Lightsaber Churro served with chocolate sauce

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard (Disney)

Ronto Roasters

Light Up! Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Available while supplies last beginning May 4)

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft-serve Sundae (Disney)

Millennium Falcon Star Wars Soft Serve Sundae: galactic gray vanilla soft-serve with mint flavor, chocolate cream cookie crumbles, chocolate drizzle, white chocolate pearl stars, brownie asteroid pieces with stardust sparkles and a Millennium Falcon white chocolate piece

Disney Springs

The Ganachery

Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata and Millennium Falcon Pop (Disney)

Queen Amidala Chocolate Piñata: Dark chocolate piñata filled with ruby chocolate and raspberry bark (available May 1-31)

Ahsoka Pop: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirl pop enrobed in dark chocolate (available May 1-31)

Millennium Falcon Pop: Milk chocolate pop with crisp pearls

Loyal Astromech Swirl (Disney)

Swirls on the Water (available May 4-31)

Loyal Astromech Swirl: DOLE Whip Mango swirled with habanero soft serve in a red velvet cone with toasted graham cracker crumbs, chocolate rocks and a BB-8 edible garnish

Click here to learn about more ways to celebrate May the 4th at Disney Parks.

