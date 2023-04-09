70º

Music from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to be released

Album includes songs from galactic superstar, Gaya

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Gaya and Ouannii (WKMG)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s been more than a year since Walt Disney World debuted the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to guests.

The immersive experience allows guests to become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations.

Passengers relax in state cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in new ways and explore the ship in search of hidden secrets and new opportunities.

Bridge training on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

On Sunday, during the Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney announced that a soundtrack featuring songs from galactic superstar Gaya, who performs aboard the Halcyon, will be released on May 4.

Disney said the playlist will be available on streaming platforms. The company also said fans will also have the chance to purchase a special 12-inch vinyl of Gaya’s music.

Gaya, superstar on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

See a video of Gaya performing below:

On Friday, Disney released other Star Wars-inspired music including the new playlist from DJ R3X, the pilot droid inside Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

