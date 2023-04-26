Edna Mode Experience returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World guests will get the chance to meet super-suit designer Edna Mode and other Pixar characters real soon.

Beginning May 14, guests will get the chance to enter “The Edna Mode Experience” that will be part of a reimagined Pixar Place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The meet-and-greet experience first opened in 2019, but never reopened to guests following the theme park COVID-19 shutdowns.

In addition to Edna Mode, guests will also have the chance to meet Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.

Disney said a door to the monster world will also open, allowing guests to meet Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” The big blue monster currently meets guests inside the self-guided tour, Walt Disney Presents. According to Disney’s calendar, Sulley will end meet-and-greets at this location after April 29.

Pixar Place is located directly behind “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

