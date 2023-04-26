82º

BREAKING NEWS

Theme Parks

Edna Mode Experience returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests to meet Pixar characters May 14

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Disney's Hollywood Studios
The Edna Mode Experience returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World guests will get the chance to meet super-suit designer Edna Mode and other Pixar characters real soon.

Beginning May 14, guests will get the chance to enter “The Edna Mode Experience” that will be part of a reimagined Pixar Place at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The meet-and-greet experience first opened in 2019, but never reopened to guests following the theme park COVID-19 shutdowns.

In addition to Edna Mode, guests will also have the chance to meet Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone.

Disney said a door to the monster world will also open, allowing guests to meet Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” The big blue monster currently meets guests inside the self-guided tour, Walt Disney Presents. According to Disney’s calendar, Sulley will end meet-and-greets at this location after April 29.

Pixar Place is located directly behind “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.”

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email