Disney goes green helping Florida organizations and beyond

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World continues to make a huge impact on the Central Florida community and beyond.

This past weekend, the resort celebrated the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park which has welcomed millions of guests over the years. During Saturday’s special ceremony, guests, Disney leaders and cast members who helped open the park 25 years ago were on hand to mark the special occasion.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Celebrating Earth Month didn’t just happen at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Building on Disney’s $500,000 donation to five conservation organizations in Florida, the company also brought some additional magic to some people and organizations around the state. On Earth Day, for example, Disney teamed up with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and The Nature Conservancy to host the Girl Scouts of Citrus for an unforgettable experience.

Disney teamed up with Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) and The Nature Conservancy to host local Girl Scouts for some hands-on learning experiences throughout the month. (Disney)

The scouts got hands-on learning experiences and learned about everything from exploration to key ways to preserve and protect wildlife.

“On behalf of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, I would like to thank Disney for selecting the Corridor Curriculum as one of its conservation efforts to create a happier, healthier planet,” said Mallory Dimmitt, chief executive officer of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. “Funding the Corridor Curriculum helps educate Floridians and tourists on the rich and diverse ecosystems in Florida and the variety of unique species found within the Corridor, ultimately protecting Florida for future generations.”

Disney teamed up with Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) and The Nature Conservancy to host local Girl Scouts for some hands-on learning experiences throughout the month. (Disney)

Over at Lake Silver Elementary in Orange County, Disney brought magic to students interested in STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. The company donated $20K worth of gardening supplies helping the school blossom into a Green STEM Academy. The school district said these new tools will be used for agriculture lessons in the campus garden this fall.

ICYMI: Green thumbs up! 🌱👍 Thanks to the generosity of @WaltDisneyWorld, @LSE_OCPS received a donation this week of nearly $20K in gardening tools to be used for agriculture lessons in the campus garden this fall! 🌎✨#HappyEarthDay2023 #EarthDay #disney @Fdn4OCPS pic.twitter.com/tIIhe5nCAA — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) April 22, 2023

As part of its continued efforts to fight homelessness and strengthen communities, Disney also announced an $85,000 Disney Grant with Harvest Time International.

Disney said they work with the organization by donating items like linen, furniture, strollers and clothing. Some of that clothing comes from runDisney races. Disney said during the last race season, cast members collected more than 13,000 pounds of clothing from runners that were then donated to several organizations, including Harvest Time International, Disney explained on its blog.

Building on the idea of helping the community, back in November, Disney announced it would be building an affordable housing community – which should be completed by 2026.

Disney Cast Members are also going green and making a huge impact in the Central Florida community and beyond.

Disney teamed up with Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation (FWCF) and The Nature Conservancy to host local Girl Scouts for some hands-on learning experiences throughout the month. (Disney)

Cast volunteers – also known as Disney VoluntEARS – spent more than 250 hours working at conservation-based events across Central Florida throughout the month, helping clean up neighborhoods and educating others on the importance of conservation.

Earlier this year, Walt Disney World Resort announced a $500,000 donation to five conservation organizations in Florida to help make a happier, healthier planet possible for all. (Disney)

In addition, the company said the Disney Conservation Fund expanded its legacy of conservation by awarding grants to 25 global nonprofit organizations for their work in collaborating with communities to save wildlife, inspire action and protect the planet. To date, the fund has provided $125 million to support the critical work of nearly 600 organizations around the world.

Disney said all the efforts are all part of what it calls the Disney Planet Possible which includes tangible actions to inspire optimism for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.