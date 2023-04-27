Disney100 celebration: What to expect soon at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests visiting Walt Disney World are beginning to see the first signs of the Disney100 celebration.

The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the milestone, Disney parks around the globe are rolling out new experiences, entertainment, décor, specialty treats and more throughout the year. Leaders said Disney100 celebrates Disney storytellers, creators and fans around the world who, together, spark the magic and wonder of Disney.

The celebration first kicked off back in January at Disneyland in California, but recently, a number of Walt Disney World theme parks began to roll out magical Disney 100 signs, décor and merchandise to mark the occasion.

Disney100 at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Just last month, Disney announced that later this year, EPCOT will be the center for the celebration at Walt Disney World, with a number of new experiences set to debut including Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and a new nighttime spectacular.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World shared news that Spaceship Earth will get some special lighting to dazzle guests later this year.

“The Show Lighting Team at Walt Disney Imagineering has been amazed at our guests’ reaction to the nightly shows on Spaceship Earth,” said Jason Read, show lighting designer principal for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We’ve helped celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, EPCOT’s 40th and the park’s signature festivals. Now, we’re excited to have Spaceship Earth ring in the biggest celebration yet, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.”

Spaceship Earth honors Disney100 with a special display later in 2023 (Disney Parks Blog)

Photos posted on Disney’s blog show a purple Mickey Mouse balloon-inspired design illuminating the park’s iconic landmark.

“We’re also inspired by many things from the history of the company, its characters, theme parks and shows – even the Disney100 opening logo that plays before our feature films during this anniversary,” Read said. “You may see homages to everything from the ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ television show opening to Mickey balloons that we sell on Main Street, U.S.A.”

Disney also said later this year at the park, various Disney characters will be sporting new platinum outfits.

Mickey and Minnie in Their Platinum Best (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney Resort guests are among the first people to see the characters in their all-new outfits. Disney said the characters are making impromptu stops around the resort for photo opportunities.

Disney’s food and beverage teams are also hard at work creating new sweet treats for guests to try this year.

Beginning May 1, guests can enjoy the Disney100 Petite Cake for a limited time at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs. Disney said the dessert has layers of vanilla chiffon, berry mousse and berry compote, and is topped with a Disney100 Medallion macaron.

Disney100 Petite Cake (Disney Parks Blog)

“The inspiration of this cake pulls from the rich purple and platinum colors used for the Disney100 celebration,” Chef Amanda said on Disney’s blog. “The drapery on the sides of the cake represents the traditional bunting that adorns Main Street, U.S.A. for special occasions. And of course, Mickey Mouse is proudly represented on the front of the cake because as we all know: ‘It all started with a mouse.’”

Walt Disney World guests will also soon be able to get their hands on a new Disney100 Cinderella Premium Bucket. The platinum pumpkin-shaped popcorn coach, complete with a Disney100 strap, will be sold only at Magic Kingdom theme park. Details on a release date will be announced at a later time.

Disney100 Cinderella Premium Bucket that will be exclusive to Magic Kingdom (Disney Parks Blog)

Walt Disney World plans to share more details about the Disney100 celebration in the future.

