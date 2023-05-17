Walt Disney World offers special summer ticket deals

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is gearing up for a summer of thrills for its guests.

Ahead of the busy summer season, the resort is now offering two ticket deals for Florida residents and non-Florida residents to take advantage of.

Florida residents can now take advantage of the Disney Summer Magic Ticket. Disney said the ticket offer provides value and flexibility for families to enjoy the theme parks. Guests can choose from a 4-day ticket for $58 per day, plus tax ($229 total plus tax) or a 3-day ticket for $70 per day, plus tax ($209 total plus tax).

Disney said the Summer Magic Ticket is available to be used through Sept. 29, requires a theme park reservation and is subject to select blockout dates. For just $40 more per ticket, guests can add a park hopper option.

Walt Disney World is also offering its 4-Park Magic Ticket.

Beginning May 23, guests can take advantage of the offer for $99 per day plus tax ($396 total plus tax), which includes one day of admission to each of the four theme parks -- for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days. Disney said this ticket offer does not require a theme park reservation. Leaders said the ticket is valid for theme park admission from June 1 to Sept. 29 and is subject to blockout dates.

