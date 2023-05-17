89º

Theme Parks

Legoland Florida to add ‘Go Xtreme’ stunt show this summer

Show to feature extreme stunts from world-class performers

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Legoland Florida, Theme Parks, Polk County
Legoland Florida Resort (Landon McReynolds, WKMG)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Legoland Florida is set to premiere a new stunt show for its guests to enjoy this summer.

Beginning May 27, guests can enjoy the show being called “Go Xtreme!” at the LEGO City Stage.

“The stunt show action unfolds on the set of LEGO City’s favorite TV show “Go Xtreme!”, where Producer Tom, a new character to LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is leading the show’s talent auditions,” the theme park wrote in a news release. “Families can join in the fun as part of the “live studio audience” while hopeful stunt performers compete for their big break on the show.”

Theme Park to Debut ALL-NEW Action-Packed Stunt Show And Additional Summer Entertainment May 27 (Legoland Florida)

Legoland said the new show will feature BMX riders, scooter riders, a Cyr wheel artist, an inline skater and a world-record-holding pogo athlete.

The new show will run through Aug. 6.

Also new this summer, the theme park will welcome the Rhythm Bricks, a roaming percussion group and interactive instrument experience. Pirate Island Pool Parties are also set to return to the resort nightly with swashbuckling entertainment even after the theme park closes. Earlier this year, the theme park opened its newest attraction “Pirate River Quest.”

Click here for more information about Legoland Florida Resort.

