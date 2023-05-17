Peppa Pig Theme Park adds all-new character breakfast

All-New Character Dining Experience for the Whole Family Debuts at the World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – The world’s first Peppa Pig theme park is out with some oink-tastic foodie news for its guests.

Beginning June 9, families can experience an all-new limited time character breakfast with the famous British pig character.

Designed with pre-school children in mind, the “Breakfast with Peppa” experience will take place Fridays and Saturdays at Miss Rabbit’s Diner. The buffet-style breakfast will have a selection of delicious breakfast dishes and treats, including waffles with sugar pearls, fresh fruit, scrambled eggs and more.

Adults will also have some delicious offerings on the menu too, including chicken apple links, plant-based overnight oats and a signature breakfast sandwich on a freshly baked and deliciously crusty baguette. The theme park said while enjoying the meal, little ones and adults will see Peppa and her family for the best tableside hugs and photos.

The breakfast experience also includes exclusive early ride time on Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, Grampy Rabbit’s Dinosaur Adventure and playtime on the nearby play areas.

The theme park said tickets for the limited-time experience are on sale now. Pricing starts at $34.99 per child (ages 2-9) and $44.99 per adult (ages 10 and up). Guests under 2 are free. Same-day park admission or a valid annual pass for Peppa Pig Theme Park is required and sold separately.

Click here for more information.

