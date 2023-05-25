Universal’s new tribute store is a ‘Jurassic Park’ fan’s ultimate dream

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s creative team “spared no expense” when bringing to life the theme park’s newest tribute store.

Located inside Universal Studios Florida, the all-new merchandise location transports guests into the making of the 1993 film and some of its most iconic scenes.

“We have some of the biggest Jurassic Park fans on this team, and honestly, what better way to commemorate and be a part of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park than to do a tribute store about it,” said Sara Hollars, project manager of visual merchandise at Universal Orlando. “I am most excited to see people get the chance to step into the movie that they all love, and the nostalgia of recreating that for them is a big part.”

The immersive experience starts on the outside of the store where guests will come face-to-face with a replica of the sick Triceratops that characters Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and others come in contact with on the island. Following that experience, guests will step inside the store’s first room that details how filmmakers were able to bring the film to life.

The room features original storyboards, blueprints and replicas of props and models used in the movie.

This room also shows off how filmmakers were able to design the film’s ultimate predator, the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Hovering over the room is a giant plywood representation of the dinosaur’s figure, something filmmakers used as one of the first steps in the design process.

The creative team said this room also showcases a pre-production office and even a replica of the stop-motion effects filmmakers used to visualize one of the film’s most iconic scenes.

Moving into the second room of the store, guests will step into Stage 28, one of the former film stages used by Universal Pictures to create the movie.

Guests will find even more replicas of original props, film set highlights and even documents that showed how the film’s characters moved around in some scenes. This room and the next feature three big photo spots that will make any Jurassic fan nerd out, including the Velociraptor kitchen scene, the T-Rex paddock escape and attack and Dennis Nedry’s favorite dino, the Dilophosaurus.

The final room takes you through the gates of Jurassic Park and into a museum of sorts that showcases some of the film’s original merchandise that was released back in 1993. From board games and toys to children’s shoes - this area has something for everyone.

Also in this room, guests will also find some sweet desserts available for purchase including cookies, cupcakes and brownies.

Besides being a tribute store to the film, the experience is also a retail location. The tribute store has all-new and exclusive merchandise that celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary. Guests will find merchandise including apparel, hats, key chains, plushies, collectibles and so much more.

The Jurassic Park 30th anniversary tribute store is just one piece of Universal Orlando’s plans to celebrate the blockbuster film’s anniversary. The tribute store opened Thursday first to Universal Orlando team members and annual passholders. It will open to all guests on May 26.

