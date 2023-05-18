Universal Orlando to celebrate Jurassic Park’s 30th anniversary

ORLANDO, Fla. – The gates to Jurassic Park are about to open again just in time for the iconic film’s 30th anniversary.

To celebrate, Universal Orlando is planning special, limited-time experiences to honor the groundbreaking film.

Beginning next month, theme park guests can celebrate Jurassic Park with exclusive merchandise, specialty food and beverage offerings and screenings of the 1993 iconic film. On Thursday, Universal Orlando shared a first look at the façade that will greet guests at the park’s Jurassic Park Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida.

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando)

Opening on May 26, the immersive retail location will invite guests to explore the history of the blockbuster movie as they venture through a series of themed rooms that highlight everything from pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints to photo ops that recreate memorable scenes from the iconic film, the resort wrote in a news release. Guests will find 30th anniversary merchandise inside including apparel, hats, key chains, plush, collectibles and more.

Over at Islands of Adventure, guests can splash down at Jurassic Park River Adventure or race alongside raptors at in the high-speed roller coaster, Jurassic World: Velocicoaster.

Guests visiting Thunder Falls, located near Jurassic Park River Adventure can sink their teeth into a new Coconut Cajeta Churro and Prehistoric Raptor Wings (chargrilled chicken wings marinated with olive and spices then tossed in a sweet chili sauce and served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and a plantain chip). Beginning June 1, guests can also cool down with an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th anniversary Fanta flavor being called the “Wild Refresherrrr.”

For those guests wanting to relive their favorite parts of the film, they will have the chance to watch Jurassic Park on the big screen again at Universal Cinemark in CityWalk. The screenings will be happing on June 9, 10 and 11.

The activities at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are just part of a collection of exciting experiences taking place during #JurassicJune and beyond to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

Fans can look forward to new broadcast, digital and game content, as well as exclusive merchandise across a variety of categories at retailers around the world, a re-release of the film, retail promotions, anniversary celebration events, fan conventions and more to celebrate the awe-inspiring film.

