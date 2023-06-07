In the Loop: Edible flowers for EPCOT festival brings most popular drink to life

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The bright and beautiful colors of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival are in full bloom right now at Walt Disney World, and you might even spot some of the plants in your drinks.

The festival, which runs through July 5, allows guests to explore lush gardens, see live entertainment and shop new merchandise collections featuring Orange Bird, Snow White and Figment.

Another big highlight of the festival are some of the fresh and delicious flavors coming from the more than 15 outdoor kitchens around World Showcase Lagoon.

One drink that is making a splash among park visitors at this year’s festival is the non-alcoholic frozen desert violet lemonade at the Pineapple Promenade marketplace near the Port of Entry.

The frozen picturesque drink features a lemonade taste, a hint of violet flavoring and is garnished with an edible violet flower on top.

Something guests may not know is the edible flower is one of just 150 different types of plants that are grown at the Living with the Land attraction. The slow-moving boat ride in The Land pavilion lets Walt Disney World guests see firsthand how scientists and horticulturalists are using innovative growing techniques to produce a cornucopia of fruits and veggies.

Disney's Living with the Land (WKMG)

“Everything we harvest goes directly to our restaurants across Walt Disney World Resort or Disney’s Animal Kingdom to be used in the animal nutrition centers,” said Laura Kleiss, a plant scientist at Walt Disney World. “Our edible flowers can grow in as little as two months and they can be harvested off-and-on their entire lives.”

Preparing for the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival takes months, especially when you’re waiting on the centerpiece flowers to grow.

Violets at Disney's Living with the Land (WKMG)

“We start seeding the violas for the festival in December so they’re ready in March,” Kleiss said. “As soon as we start harvesting we need to have a couple thousand flowers ready so they can be used at the marketplace.”

Scientists are busy harvesting these purple and yellow violas throughout the festival often when guests are floating by on the Living with the Land attraction. After the plants are harvested, they’re shipped over in small containers to the Pineapple Promenade marketplace where they’re served up for guests to enjoy.

Violets being harvested at Disney's Living with the Land (WKMG)

“A lot of our guests are surprised to learn that the violas topping the frozen desert violet lemonade come from within our park,” said Will Dasso, guest experience manager at Walt Disney World. “That’s probably one of the things that make it the most compelling menu item we have, and maybe one of the reasons it’s one of the most popular beverages we offer during this festival.”

The frozen desert violet lemonade is not the only food and beverage option using these edible flowers. Leaders said over at the Brunchcot marketplace, the avocado toast menu option also features an edible flower.

“We’re always looking to produce a home run when we produce these menu items. I don’t think anyone would of thought how much of a runaway this drink would be, but I think you’re going to see the frozen desert violet lemonade at this festival for years to come,” Dasso said.

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, frozen desert violet lemonade (Disney)

The frozen desert violet lemonade is priced at $4.50.

To learn more and to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the zero waste facility and greenhouses at The Land pavilion, check out the Behind The Seeds Tour.

