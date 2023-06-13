Highway sign falls onto vehicle after dump truck crashes into pole on SR-429 in Orange County

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A dump truck traveling on State Road 429 in Orange County struck a pole, causing a sign to fall on another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday around 4:15 a.m. near mile marker 17 in Winter Garden.

According to an FHP crash report, the dump truck, driven by a 57-year-old St. Cloud man, was heading south on S.R. 429 and the bed of the truck hit a sign and pole. The sign then fell on a Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old St. Cloud man, was uninjured.

Troopers have not released details about the sign, including its size.

Video from the scene shows one highway sign damaged but still hanging upright from an overhead pole.

An investigation is ongoing.

