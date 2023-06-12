SR-417 closures scheduled for Orange County. Here’s when

ORLANDO, Fla. – Big obstacles could impact travel plans for those heading through the Central Florida Greeneway.

Starting Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Orange Avenue under State Road 417 will be closed overnight for bridge work. All northbound drivers will be directed toward Wetherbee Road.

From Tuesday through Thursday, June 15, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound and southbound ramps from the Florida Turnpike northbound (Exit 251) will be closed nightly for bridge work. All drivers will be directed to travel south on SR-417 onto US 441/S. Orange Blossom Trail (Exit 11), so be sure to follow detour signs. All tolls associated with this detour will be suspended.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority advises drivers to always allow for extra travel time. Work may be delayed due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Motorists are also urged to use caution in construction areas for their safety.

Construction for capacity improvements is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: