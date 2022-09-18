State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County.

The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.

From Alert Seminole: State Road 417 northbound between Rinehart and SR 46a in Sanford. all lanes blocked. seek alternate routes. @CFXway pic.twitter.com/hIRBeuxruh — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 18, 2022

The rightmost lane of SR-417 at the scene of the crash was reopened within two hours, cameras showed. By 2:30 p.m., traffic was flowing again in all lanes.

No word has come down at the time of this report regarding the number of vehicles involved or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: This map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

