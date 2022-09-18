Lake Mary motorcyclist thrown from vehicle, killed in crash near Sanford, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers said the man ran off of the roadway to the right and onto a sidewalk for an unknown reason.

The motorcycle overturned, ejecting the man, according to a crash report. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to FHP, he was not wearing a helmet.

Troopers said the fatal crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

