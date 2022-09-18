80º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

Crash reported on Colonial Drive, east of Cox Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County, Bithlo
File photo

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: Oviedo couple lose almost everything in house fire, asking for community help | TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Tropical Storm Fiona Moving Through Caribbean | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The SUV began to overturn on the road’s south shoulder, causing the woman to be partially ejected; according to a crash report, troopers believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email

email