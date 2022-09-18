Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.

The SUV began to overturn on the road’s south shoulder, causing the woman to be partially ejected; according to a crash report, troopers believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Troopers said the crash is still being investigated.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.

