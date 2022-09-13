85º

1 injured in crash involving overturned tanker on SR-528 in Orange County, fire rescue says

Westbound lanes partially closed Tuesday near mile marker 21

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

The crash involving an overturned tanker in Orange County caused road closures Tuesday afternoon, according to crews. (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a crash involving an overturned tanker on State Road 528 in Orange County, fire rescue officials tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the wreck occurred on SR-528 at mile marker 21 and initially closed lanes in both directions after the overturned tanker spilled oil in the westbound lane.

The eastbound lanes have since reopened, but the westbound lanes are still partially closed as of Tuesday afternoon as crews work to clean up the oil spill, firefighters said.

