1 injured in crash involving overturned tanker on SR-528 in Orange County, fire rescue says

The crash involving an overturned tanker in Orange County caused road closures Tuesday afternoon, according to crews.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a crash involving an overturned tanker on State Road 528 in Orange County, fire rescue officials tweeted on Tuesday.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the wreck occurred on SR-528 at mile marker 21 and initially closed lanes in both directions after the overturned tanker spilled oil in the westbound lane.

[TRENDING: Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes | Hurricane center watching 2 tropical waves. Here’s what to know | Enter to win Kroger grocery gift card | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

#Update AirCare has transported 1 patient to ORMC as a trauma alert. EB lanes have reopened. WB lanes still shut down as crews work to clean the spill. https://t.co/I9jnDgWvN7 pic.twitter.com/D54PncnbE9 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) September 13, 2022

The eastbound lanes have since reopened, but the westbound lanes are still partially closed as of Tuesday afternoon as crews work to clean up the oil spill, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.