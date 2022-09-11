Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East Minnesota Avenue, troopers said. According to a crash report, the man was in a sedan traveling eastbound in the inside, westbound lane of SR-472 with no headlights on and without wearing a seatbelt.

[TRENDING: Storms get started a little later in Central Florida | Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The vehicle struck the front of a second sedan traveling westbound, carrying an 18-year-old woman in the driver’s seat and a 20-year-old man as passenger, both of Deltona, troopers said. The two Deltona residents wore their seatbelts in the crash and were hospitalized with serious yet non-life-threatening injuries, while the Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

A roadblock was put in place in westbound lanes of SR-472 as the crash is investigated. The roadblock remained at the time of this report.

No further information was provided.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: