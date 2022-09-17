Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and left the roadway to the right; as the vehicle overturned, the man was ejected, troopers said.

The two occupants of the SUV — a 43-year-old man in the driver’s seat and a 41-year-old woman passenger, both of Miami — were uninjured in the crash.

Troopers said the man who died was wearing a helmet.

Note: Based on the information provided to us, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

