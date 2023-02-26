Orlando man dies in crash that closed State Road 417 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Orlando man died in a crash early Sunday that forced an hourslong closure of State Road 417 in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 2:55 a.m. in the area of a curve in SR-417, south of Aloma Avenue, troopers said.

The man was driving a sedan northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, hitting a guardrail, according to a crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. SR-417 remained closed for an investigation and was reopened at 8:31 a.m., the report states.

FHP is still investigating the fatal crash.

No further details were provided.

Note: Due to the information given to us, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

