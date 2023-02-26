2-year-old in ICU, Orlando woman dead after hit-and-run crash in Orlo Vista, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver fled from a crash Saturday in Orlo Vista that involved another car and two pedestrians — a 29-year-old Orlando woman who suffered fatal injuries and a 2-year-old boy now in critical condition — according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. on W. Colonial Drive near Powers Drive as the woman and the child crossed Colonial in a southerly direction outside of a crosswalk, troopers said.

The woman and child were initially struck in the inside eastbound travel lane by a sedan being driven by a 39-year-old Orlando man when they walked into its path, according to FHP. After this, a second vehicle described only as a dark-color sedan reportedly struck the woman and fled from the scene eastbound on Colonial Drive, troopers said.

The woman was taken to Orlando Health Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to FHP. The boy, who has not been positively identified at the time of this report, was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital and is in critical condition in the ICU, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

