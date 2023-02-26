TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks State Road 429 near Winter Garden, troopers say

A vehicle fire on State Road 429 in Winter Garden forced the closure of all southbound lanes Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 10 at 8:32 a.m., records show. Traffic cameras at the scene show first responders dousing a charred vehicle.

As of 9:48 a.m., traffic could be seen being directed around the crash on the grass median.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the scene and not necessarily its exact location.

