4 accused of beating, carjacking pizza delivery driver in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men and two teens were arrested after terrorizing and carjacking a pizza delivery driver in Orange County this month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Davontae Campbell, 19; Devonte Johnson, 19; Kayden Diazpulido, 14; and Jase Cook, 13, face carjacking and aggravated battery charges in connection to the June 11 crime, an arrest affidavit shows.

Deputies said they responded to Marvell Avenue around 7:20 p.m. after a victim reported he was carjacked attempting to deliver pizza.

According to the affidavit, the victim said the suspects began hitting him until he fell to the ground. They then kicked the victim repeatedly and choked him until he was unable to breathe, at which point one of the suspects said, “Take his keys,” the affidavit continues.

Deputies said another suspect then took his keys, got into the victim’s car and fled.

The suspects then drove the vehicle into the Citrus Glenn apartment complex and parked, where deputies later located and arrested them, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, the suspects are also believed to be involved in four other robberies involving food delivery drivers between June 9 and 11. Deputies said each robbery got “progressively more violent.”

Charges relating to the other robberies are pending.

