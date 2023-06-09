Orange County Mayor Demings to deliver State of the County

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings speaks during the 2022 State of the County address

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is scheduled to deliver the State of the County on Friday, according to a release by county officials.

Demings will deliver the speech at the Linda W. Chapin Theatre within the Orange County Convention Center, the release shows.

The speech is expected to discuss the county’s “accomplishments,” with a look forward at future projects in the county.

In addition, a “cultural cuisine experience” will be offered to attendees, featuring foods like biscuits and gravy, titiwi, huevos rancheros, miso soup, tamagoyaki and upma.

Live entertainment is also expected to cap off the evening.

The State of the County will kick off at 8 a.m. For more information, visit the county’s website here.

For a full list of dishes offered in the cuisine experience, click here.

