WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Central Florida leaders announce new campaign to help homeless veterans

In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 an American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida leaders are announcing a new campaign Wednesday aimed at helping homeless veterans.

The Central Florida Commission on Homelessness is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on “No Veteran Left Behind,” a campaign to “rapidly re-house low-income veterans experiencing homelessness and help those at risk of homelessness.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari and Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb are part of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness and will be discussing the initiative.

Officials said efforts in the new campaign are possible due to increased funding for the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida from Veterans Affairs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“The VA is awarding the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida $6.7 million – double the previous grant – to address this issue. The funding will be used to increase the amount of services available and ensure that veterans and their families receive faster support to resolve their housing instability,” the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness said in a release.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: