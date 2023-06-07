83º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Central Florida leaders announce new campaign to help homeless veterans

‘No Veteran Left Behind’ aims to provide housing

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Serving Those Who Served, Seminole County, Orange County, Orlando, Osceola County, Veterans
In this photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 an American flag flies over Point State Park in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic, Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida leaders are announcing a new campaign Wednesday aimed at helping homeless veterans.

The Central Florida Commission on Homelessness is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on “No Veteran Left Behind,” a campaign to “rapidly re-house low-income veterans experiencing homelessness and help those at risk of homelessness.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Seminole County Commissioner Bob Dallari and Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb are part of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness and will be discussing the initiative.

Officials said efforts in the new campaign are possible due to increased funding for the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida from Veterans Affairs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“The VA is awarding the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida $6.7 million – double the previous grant – to address this issue. The funding will be used to increase the amount of services available and ensure that veterans and their families receive faster support to resolve their housing instability,” the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness said in a release.

News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email