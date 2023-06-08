85º

Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting

Shooting happened near Mandarin Drive and Steyr Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital on Thursday after being shot in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the intersection of Mandarin Drive and Steyr Street on Thursday after receiving reports about the shooting.

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim — a man in his 20s — had already been taken to the hospital.

No additional details have been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

