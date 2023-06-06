6 injured in Orange County crash involving bus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people were injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a bus in Orange County, according to fire rescue officials.

The crash happened between a vehicle and bus on South Orange Blossom Trail and Miller Avenue.

Orange County Fire Rescue said 11 people were on the bus at the time of the wreck. Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, though it was not specified whether they were all on the bus.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the southbound lanes are blocked as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.