Local News

$5K reward offered for information on woman found dead in car in Orange County

Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, discovered with signs of trauma on May 10, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, was found dead in a car with “obvious signs of trauma" in Orange County on May 10, according to the sheriff's office. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are seeking information after a woman was found dead in a car last month.

Deputies said they initially responded to the area of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Rose Avenue around 12:17 p.m. on May 10.

Upon arrival, detectives said they found Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, dead in a car with “obvious signs of trauma.”

If you saw something or have any information on this death investigation, please call Crimeline 1-800-423-8477. The sheriff’s office said you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

