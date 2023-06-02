$5K reward offered for information on woman found dead in car in Orange County

Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, was found dead in a car with “obvious signs of trauma" in Orange County on May 10, according to the sheriff's office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are seeking information after a woman was found dead in a car last month.

Deputies said they initially responded to the area of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Rose Avenue around 12:17 p.m. on May 10.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Upon arrival, detectives said they found Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, dead in a car with “obvious signs of trauma.”

If you saw something or have any information on this death investigation, please call Crimeline 1-800-423-8477. The sheriff’s office said you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

CAN YOU HELP? At 12:17 p.m. on 5/10/23, deputies responded to the area of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Rose Avenue, where they discovered Maria De Los Angeles Paulino, 52, dead in a car with obvious signs of trauma.

We know someone saw something. If you have any information at all,… pic.twitter.com/5Lx3axn5sG — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 2, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: