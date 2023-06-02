9-year-old girl shot in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl was shot early Friday in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Powers Drive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the girl gained access to an unsecured firearm and was accidentally shot.

A family member drove the girl to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she’s expected to recover.

“We do not have any additional details to release at this time,” deputies said in a statement.

It’s not known if anyone will face charges.

An investigation is ongoing.