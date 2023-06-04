Man seriously injured in Orange County stabbing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 20s was seriously injured after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the stabbing call around 4:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Alafaya Trail.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, according to a news release.

Deputies said they do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

