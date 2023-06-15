Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell to host briefing on case of community interest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is set to hold a news briefing on a case of community interest Thursday afternoon.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office training room.

No other details about the case being discussed have been provided at this time.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This comes over a month after Worrell hosted a gun violence prevention summit with local public safety leaders and policymakers in the wake of a string of Pine Hills shootings in February that left 9-year-old T’yonna Major, 24-year-old Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin dead.

The briefing also comes as Worrell says she has been targeted and involved in public feuds with local sheriff’s offices and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding criminal prosecutions and the release of records.

News 6 will stream the news briefing live in the media player above.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: