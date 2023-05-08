‘Finger pointing is getting us nowhere:’ Worrell to host gun violence prevention summit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell announced that she will be hosting a full-day gun violence prevention summit on Monday, according to a news release.

The summit will focus on “how to improve our violence prevention initiatives in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.”

According to the release, the morning session will focus on community leadership and takes place 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the State Attorney’s Office located at 415 N. Orange Ave. in Orlando.

Worrell will meet with local public safety leaders and policy makers in closed-door sessions in the morning session where they will focus on further gun violence prevention efforts. In the afternoon session, local officials and crime-prevention experts will gather and they will attend a presentation by the gun violence prevention organization EveryTown for Gun Safety.

A second public conversation and townhall portion will run from 6-8 p.m. at the Experience Christian Center at 5230 Indian Hill Rd. in Orlando.

In the evening portion, Worrell is scheduled to host a public conversation with the community about how to successfully prevent violence, including discussing what was covered in the morning session, according to the release. Bishop Derrick McRae of the Experience Christian Center will moderate the event, and the public is invited to participate.

“We have to do more than complain about the violence that is plaguing this community and make serious investments in prevention—investments based on research and evidence about what works,” State Attorney Monique Worrell said. “Finger pointing is getting us nowhere. I am excited to bring together a diverse group of leaders and experts to enhance collaboration and develop comprehensive strategies, so that, in the future, we can tell people we’ve prevented harm from occurring, rather than saying we are sorry it happened.”

Recently, Worrell has been at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis over her record on prosecuting crime. In March, DeSantis said, “You have to hold people accountable.” “(The) state attorney in Orlando thinks that you don’t prosecute people and that’s the way that you somehow have better communities. That does not work.”

Last week, Worrell accused DeSantis of pursuing a “witch hunt” after receiving a request from a state committeewoman for information on two human trafficking cases.

