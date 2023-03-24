Florida State Attorney Worrell defends prosecutions amid public criticisms

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – State Attorney Monique Worrell spoke on a panel Thursday evening in Pine Hills. The event was focused on addressing issues that affect Black Floridians.

Worrell addressed her recent critics speaking against her prosecution history.

“The reality is their job is to make arrests, my job is to ensure the prosecution. If they want a successful prosecutions, then they are going to need to work with me so that we can do it successfully,” Worrell said.

Following a shooting rampage that left three people dead in Pine Hills in February, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez have spoken out against Worrell.

“To suggest that the Sheriff, or our deputies or detectives would disregard our legal obligations and make arrests to satisfy community pressure is preposterous — and reckless,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The State Attorney lamented that when law enforcement makes an arrest, it ‘puts the onus’ on her office to get a conviction. That is true. Law enforcement does its job, which is to develop probable cause and make arrests. And the role of the State Attorney’s Office is to prosecute cases.”

Worrell said increased incarceration rates do not make communities less violent.

“If we are not prosecuting cases, and I would love for someone to tell my prosecutors what it is they come to work everyday to do and how we are able to stay within 1% of case dismissals that all of my predecessors in the last four administrations,” Worrell said.

This week, Worrell also announced her plans to run for re-election.

