Monique Worrell to provide update on shooting that killed 19-year-old outside Jones High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is set to provide an update Wednesday on the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old outside a Jones High School football game last November.

Worrell will hold the news briefing at 11 a.m., state attorney’s office officials said in a news release.

This comes months after Gamaine Patrick Brown, a teen who previously graduated from Jones High School, was shot and killed and two others were injured in the parking lot outside the campus, police said. The shooting took place as Jones High was hosting a playoff game against Wekiva High School.

According to officers, there had been an argument in the parking lot between two groups of people when Brown was shot. Police said the shooting was gang-related, but would not name the gangs involved.

Police said they arrested Elijah Ayrow, 15, in December 2022 in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police also arrested Jeremiah Cundiff, 17, but since then, the state attorney’s office had filed a no-petition notice against Cundiff, saying the case against him is not suitable for prosecution.

He had faced a second-degree murder charge while Ayrow faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

