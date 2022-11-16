Juveniles cleared in deadly shooting near Orlando high school, police ask for help finding killer

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside of football game at Jones High School, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old near Jones High School on Saturday, Orlando police have announced that four people found at the scene have been released from detainment.

Three men — including 19-year-old Gamaine Brown — were shot at the Jones High School parking lot during a football match against Wekiva High School Saturday night, police said.

While Brown died from his wounds, the other two men took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. In a release, police said that they were able to detain four juveniles in connection to the shooting, one of whom with a firearm.

Wednesday, police said the four juveniles were released and are not facing any charges related to the shooting. The release shows the gun that police found was not involved in the shooting, either.

“Investigators continue to work around the clock to get those responsible. Someone out there knows what happened, and we need them to come forward,” Chief Eric Smith said. “Eyewitness testimony is crucial to identify the shooter and others involved.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at (321) 235-5300 or anonymously call Crimeline at 1 (800) 423-8477.

