Jones High School to hold football match in Orlando 1 week after deadly shooting

Nearly a week after a 19-year-old was killed and two others injured in a shooting near Jones High School in Orlando, police are still searching for the suspected killer.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jones High School is prepping for another football match at the school just one week after a deadly shooting near their last home game.

Jones High School will be facing off with Oviedo High School this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Officials with both the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and Orange County Public Schools said the early start time isn’t due to the shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old and injured two others.

FHSAA sent out this statement, which says:

Per FHSAA regulations, the next available game day for a team that plays a Monday game would Saturday. Since Oviedo played on Monday evening, the game against Jones was scheduled for Saturday, November 19th. Since the Florida Classic was being played at the Citrus Bowl that evening, the decision was made to have a morning game as to not conflict with that event. Florida High School Athletic Association

News 6 spoke with the grandfather of one of the men shot, Pastor Stovello Stovall, who said he is hopeful Saturday’s game won’t end the same way as last time.

“My prayer is that these young people, that we all come together.. the adults, parents, everybody come together because nobody wins in these types of situations,” Stovall said.

Last weekend, three people were shot after police said an argument happened just minutes before the Jones-versus-Wekiva High School football game ended.

19-year-old Gamaine Brown died, while two others were injured but expected to recover.

Of those two, one was Stovall’s 21-year-old grandson, which is why Stovall called for a peaceful game this Saturday.

“Anyone that is coming with any other reason but to have a good time, please, please, don’t come,” Stovall said.

News 6 reached out several times to Orlando police to see whether there will be any updated security measures for Saturday’s football game.

So far, News 6 has only received this quote: “This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Orlando police then referred News 6 to OCPS, which said there will be an increased police presence. Stovall said he will be looking to get results going forward.

“I want to be able to come on the news and have all them young men together at a basketball game, and they’re mixing the teams together, and no beef, no kind of beef,” Stovall said.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Pastor Stovall is encouraging anyone wanting to make a difference to reach out through his outreach at God is Able Outreach.

