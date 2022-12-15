2 teens arrested in shooting death during Orlando high school football game

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside of football game at Jones High School, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Thursday they arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the November fatal shooting of a 19-year-old during a football game at Jones High School.

Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said the 17-year-old was arrested at his home Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder. The 15-year-old was arrested early last week and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they were also looking to arrest one more shooter in the case.

“Our detectives are not done with this case, as they continue to investigate and charge anyone who acted in the wrong in this incident, or even after this incident,” Smith said. “If they hindered the investigation or tampered with evidence. If you have information you think we should know, you need to contact us, or call Crimeline.”

Gamaine Patrick Brown, 19, was shot and killed during a high school football game in November. Three other people were hurt but not killed.

Police said there had been an argument in the parking lot between two groups of people when Brown was shot. Police said the shooting was gang-related, but would not name the gangs involved.

“Joining gangs is not what we want, we want people to make better choices in life, and giving gangs notoriety in this kind of atmosphere is not what we want to do,” Smith said.

Orlando police at the time said they detained four juveniles, one of whom was in possession of a firearm. However, Chief Smith said neither of the two people arrested were among the four juveniles detained that night.

Brown was an alumnus of Jones High School, a former member of My Brother’s Keeper and a former member of Parramore Kidz Zone. People who knew Brown said he was not involved in any wrongdoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

