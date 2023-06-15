23-year-old man killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was killed after striking a tree in a single-vehicle Osceola County crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Thursday around 10:45 p.m. on Friars Cove Road west of Deer Run Road in St. Cloud, troopers said.

The St. Cloud sedan driver was traveling west on Friars Cove Road when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, a crash report shows.

After losing control of the sedan, troopers said the man struck a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and the name of the driver has not been released.

