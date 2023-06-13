Osceola County school district picks new superintendent

Dr. Mark Shanoff will be the new Superintendent for the Osceola County School District.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board selected a new superintendent on Tuesday more than three months since the district’s last superintendent left.

The previous superintendent for the Osceola County school district, Debra Pace, announced in December that she would be retiring from her position.

Since then, the school board began searching for a qualified replacement for Pace’s role.

On Tuesday, the district announced that Mark Shanoff was selected as the district’s new superintendent, replacing Pace after her retirement later this month.

Shanoff won out against three other finalists, including Michael Allen, Terrence Connor and Ann Hembrook.

“I am very excited to be your new Superintendent,” Shanoff wrote following his selection. “The partnership we share is vital to the organization’s success, and I look forward to working side-by-side with each of you to ensure the best outcomes for our students and to continue to be the center of what makes Osceola County a desirable place to live and work.”

Shanoff has prior experience as the chief operating officer of the Volusia County school district and principal as several Orange County schools.

In his entry plan, Shanoff stated that he aims to fix staffing shortages by reaching out to local and out-of-state colleges, as well as working with retired veteran communities.

In addition, he plans to implement regular town hall meetings to discuss concerns with members of the community, the plan shows.

