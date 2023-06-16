Florida woman arrested after deputies crash while responding to her false 911 call, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona woman has been arrested after calling 911 to falsely claim her neighbor’s child was drowning, what the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says led two of its deputies into a serious crash as they rushed to respond.

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 8, 47-year-old Fabila Robles is quoted in a Volusia charging affidavit stating, “my next door neighbor’s kid is drowning right now” to a dispatcher, drawing first responders to Ring Street. Numerous units from the sheriff’s office and Deltona Fire Rescue Department jumped into action, heading to the scene in emergency mode, according to the affidavit.

While on their way, two Volusia County deputies in the same vehicle were involved in a serious T-bone crash at the intersection of Providence and Fort Smith boulevards, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment while their vehicle and a civilian’s were left disabled, the report states. Multiple other deputies, Deltona fire rescue, Volusia County EMS and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash.

Three deputies eventually made it to the scene within 18 minutes, accompanied by fire rescue personnel and others, all on the assumption they were responding to save the life of a drowning 8-year-old, officials said.

There was no pool nor any body of water found in the backyard of the neighbor’s house, only an inflatable water slide. The neighbor told deputies that Robles had been complaining about the noise of his children playing and at one point shouted at them for it, the affidavit states.

A deputy asked Robles what happened.

Robles said that she heard kids yelling, saying “something about them about to die,” the report states.

The deputy then asked her if she saw a child drowning.

“No,” Robles reportedly replied. “Am I in trouble?”

The call type was changed from a drowning to a noise complaint, according to the sheriff’s office.

Robles was arrested Wednesday evening and faces a charge of misuse of 911. She was released hours later on a $5,000 bond amount at last check, booking records show.

