Port Orange police help catch suspect who fled from reported shooting at South Daytona pub

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Port Orange police on Thursday released footage showing officers’ pursuit and takedown of a suspect who fled from a shooting at a pub in South Daytona.

The department received a mutual aid request early that morning from South Daytona police, going off of a vehicle description to locate the suspect — identified as Nicco Villagomez, 34 — driving recklessly. A Port Orange officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Villagomez got back on the road and tried to drive off, according to the department’s social media. According to the date and time displayed on the officer’s body camera video, these events took place after 1:30 a.m.

The pursuit reached Interstate 95, heading toward Daytona Beach, before a Daytona Beach police officer successfully deployed a spike strip as Villagomez took an exit to LPGA Boulevard, the department said. With at least his front passenger wheel out of commission, Villagomez stopped on the side of southbound I-95, the video shows.

Villagomez and a second occupant in the vehicle were safely taken into custody in the second stop, with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office now on hand to assist, the post said.

Villagomez faces charges of fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer at high speed, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked, aggravated battery and resisting an officer without violence, with the latter two charges stemming from “multiple outstanding warrants from a previous incident,” Port Orange police said.

He was booked around 7 a.m. Thursday and is being held on $25,000 bond at last check, court records show.

Beyond stating it occurred during a fight and that South Daytona police were still investigating it, officials have not gone into further detail about the reported shooting.

