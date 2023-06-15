Seawall repairs begin after months of waiting in Daytona Beach Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Construction crews are working toward rebuilding the seawall in Daytona Beach Shores near Sunglow Pier.

It’s a critical part of businesses getting back to where they were before Hurricane Ian hit, bringing heavy damage to the beach.

News 6 spoke with the operations manager of Crabby Joe’s, Alex Barchay, about the repairs that need to be made back in March.

“The seawall is probably our biggest hang-up because all of our utilities run through it,” Barchay said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The restaurant sits at the end of the pier and has been closed since the storm.

It’s a local favorite to many who live along the beach, including Bill and Juanita Lally.

“In the morning, we would just go up there have our breakfast and watch the dolphins,” Juanita Lally said.

The couple said they were at their condo on the beach when Ian hit.

They said they saw the damage, and since have watched crews rebuild the temporary seawall, and now the permanent seawall.

With construction underway, the Lallys are hopeful to see some of their favorite spots open again.

“We’re watching it grow. I mean it is coming back,” Juanita Lally said.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: