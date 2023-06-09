Daytona Beach police warn residents after shooting reports

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police issued a warning on Friday afternoon about a possible shooting in the area.

According to the warning, police are investigating reports of gunshots near 1200 S. A1A, near Silver Beach Avenue.

Officers are investigating reports of gunshots fired by an unknown person at 1200 S. A1A (Sunoco). Allegedly, several shots were heard during a disturbance. Please remain clear of the area. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 9, 2023

Callers claimed that several shots were heard during a “disturbance,” police said.

As such, police are asking nearby city residents to stay away from the area as they investigate.

No additional information has been provided. Check back with News 6 for updates.

