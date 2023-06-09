89º

Daytona Beach police warn residents after shooting reports

Police received reports of shooting near 1200 S. A1A

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police issued a warning on Friday afternoon about a possible shooting in the area.

According to the warning, police are investigating reports of gunshots near 1200 S. A1A, near Silver Beach Avenue.

Callers claimed that several shots were heard during a “disturbance,” police said.

As such, police are asking nearby city residents to stay away from the area as they investigate.

No additional information has been provided. Check back with News 6 for updates.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

