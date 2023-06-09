1 shot, injured in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Daytona Beach around noon on Friday.

Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting at 624 Roy Ave. Upon arrival, police said they found the victim had already been transported to Halifax Medical Center by an unknown person.

The name of the victim has not been released, but they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has not released any further information. Check back here for updates.

