2 shot in car outside Daytona Beach apartments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were shot in a car Tuesday in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Officers responded to Lake Forest Apartments at 600 Jimmy Ann Drive for reports of a shooting.

Two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

**UPDATE**

Two people were shot, both have non-life threatening injuries. No suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 6, 2023

Police said there is no information on a suspected shooter at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

