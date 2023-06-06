87º

2 shot in car outside Daytona Beach apartments

Shooting investigated at 600 Jimmy Ann Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were shot in a car Tuesday in Daytona Beach, according to police.

Officers responded to Lake Forest Apartments at 600 Jimmy Ann Drive for reports of a shooting.

Two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no information on a suspected shooter at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

