2 shot in car outside Daytona Beach apartments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were shot in a car Tuesday in Daytona Beach, according to police.
Officers responded to Lake Forest Apartments at 600 Jimmy Ann Drive for reports of a shooting.
Two people were found with non-life-threatening injuries.
**UPDATE**— Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 6, 2023
Two people were shot, both have non-life threatening injuries. No suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police said there is no information on a suspected shooter at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
