Man accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old near Daytona Beach birthday party

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, according to Daytona Beach police.

Police said they responded to 955 Orange Ave. around 1:17 a.m. following reports of a weapons complaint.

Upon arrival, however, police said they found a crashed vehicle at the corner of Orange Avenue and Caroline Street. A release shows that a man, 32-year-old Jaron Smith, was found in the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he died, investigators said.

According to detectives, they learned from witnesses that Smith had been burning money outside of a nearby birthday party, excited about having just signed a record deal and receiving one million views on Instagram.

Witnesses told police that the suspected shooter — 27-year-old Robert Blue — came over to Smith and got into an argument, and Smith challenged Blue to a fight, police said.

At this point, Blue took out a firearm and pointed it at Smith, who in turn sprayed Blue with pepper spray before punching him in the face, an affidavit shows.

Detectives said Blue then shot Smith until the magazine was emptied, prompting people nearby to flee. Afterward, Blue was seen driving away from the scene south along Caroline Street, police said.

Blue was ultimately arrested on Monday and faces a charge of second-degree murder. He has also been arrested in the past on unrelated charges, such as aggravated assault, resisting arrest and possession of cannabis.

