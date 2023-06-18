81º

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Seminole County

Crash happened on Alafaya Trail and Econ River Place in Oviedo

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Seminole County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the crash on Alafaya Trail and Econ River Place in Oviedo around 5:35 p.m.

According to an initial crash report, the crash involved a Kia, a bus and an Infiniti.

One person was transported to a local hospital, but their injury status was not reported.

Troopers said the road was temporarily closed and reopened by 7:10 p.m., but didn’t specify which road.

The crash remains under investigation.

