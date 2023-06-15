Kitten rescued from storm drain near Seminole County Publix

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County fire crews had a “purrrrfect” start to their Thursday morning after rescuing a kitten from a storm drain, according to the fire department.

In a release, fire officials said that crews responded to the storm drain at Publix on State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs.

The fire department later released images of the rescue, showing a black kitten that had been retrieved from the drain.

A purrrrfect start to the day today: Engine 12 & Battalion 1’s Chief Chorak assisted getting a kitten out of a of storm drain at @Publix in Altamonte on SR 434. Engineer/Paramedic Ryan Lewallen adopter the kitten 🐱 ❤️🚒 pic.twitter.com/S4Skkz7kG7 — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) June 15, 2023

The release shows that a paramedic adopted the kitten afterward.

