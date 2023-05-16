WATCH: ‘Solutionaries: Spotting the signs of abuse’ | Actionable advice for helping people, animals

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every day we see stories of crime, war, shootings and abuse.

Where does that come from? And what can we do to help the victims?

Let’s look at how Solutionaries are taking on the issue of domestic violence.

A survey from the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows abuse from a partner or family member is one of the most prevalent crimes in the United States, yet, remains the least reported.

Starting the conversation

A good place to begin a conversation is by calling or texting the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

That number is 800-799-7233 or text 8-8-7-8-8.

For local help, consider reaching out to resources and shelters such as Harbour House of Central Florida.

They have a crisis hotline, counseling and emergency shelters for survivors, children and their pets.

Finally, if you think a friend or loved one is a victim of abuse, ask questions. Like these:

Do you feel safe at home?

Are you afraid of your partner?

Do fights ever become physical?

Knowing the signs of abuse is important and people are not the only ones that can be victims.

Animals are also at risk. Here’s what you need to know about animal abuse and neglect and those working to get solutions.

Getting children on the right path

On Solutionaries, we’re focusing on the big issues giving a spotlight to those working to find solutions.

Student discipline was a problem long before the pandemic, but lately, teachers say bad behavior is worse than ever.

That’s why more school districts are trying to address the root causes.

How else do we make sure children don’t go down the wrong path?

Police here and around the country are getting involved by building bonds with teens through sports.

The Police Athletic League is having an impact in Central Florida too, coaching kids to make a difference in their lives on the court and in their hometowns.

