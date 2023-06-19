23-year-old killed in Melbourne crash involving pickup truck

Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 23-year-old man was killed on Friday night in a crash involving a pickup truck, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The wreck occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Harbor City Boulevard and Babcock Street

Melbourne police said a Nissan pickup, driven by a 24-year-old Palm Bay man, traveling north on North Harbor City Boulevard was attempting to make a left turn onto Babcock Street when it struck a convertible Fiat traveling south.

The Fiat driver, identified as Brandon Michael Vincent, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later died.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

If you have any further information, you can contact the department at 321-616-6118.

